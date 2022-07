8:00am — I wake up because the cat is kneading biscuits on my chest. Clearly, someone is in need of attention and food. I get up, feed her and do my usual morning face care routine. Nothing too fancy. I wash my face using Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser. Even though I use it in the morning as well as the evening, one bottle seems to last me for ages — and I love how it leaves my skin feeling so fresh. After my cleanse, I apply The Ordinary's Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum. It's been an absolute gamechanger for me since I went off the pill two years ago (I'm definitely not trying to get pregnant — we use condoms instead now). Since then, I've been struggling with adult acne , but after just three weeks of using this serum, my skin completely cleared up, so now I'm hooked. Lastly, I put on some SPF day cream, which is currently Nivea's Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle SPF30.