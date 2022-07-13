1:30pm — The brakes on my bicycle aren't working as well as they should and I've been postponing having them looked at. After a quick Google, I find a place just five minutes from our apartment — Cycle Re-Cycle. It's a community bike workshop led by volunteers, where they teach you how to fix your bike yourself. The volunteer who assists me is nothing short of amazing and insists on fully servicing my bike. Before I know it, I've not only realigned my brakes, I've also fine-tuned the tyres, the spokes and the steering wheel mechanism. An hour later, and my bike is like new. I ask what I owe and they tell me that I don't have to pay a cent — I only used the tools and did everything by myself. I think they're exaggerating, but I am quite content with the result.