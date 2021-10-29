I Became a Cat Lady During the Pandemic and It’s Pretty Cool, Actually

Sometimes, it is hard to feel content by myself, especially in a society telling me that romantic relationships are the be-all, end-all of a person’s life. But some days, it really is okay. Days when it is sunny, and I have a cat snuggled into my lap and another napping not two feet away, and all my group chats go gaga over photos of them. Days when I have had a particularly hard time at work, and the neighbourhood’s grumpiest cat benevolently walks over to get me to play with him, as if some feline sixth sense told him that I needed extra affection. Nights when I help find a new home for three newborn kittens halfway across the country, and in the process find a new adjective for myself. Sitting in a beautiful park, with soft grass and yellow flowers, writing about the cats I love, with one perched right on my foot as if it were the most comfortable bed in the entire universe, how could I not be content? Times like these, it feels more than okay. It feels perfect.