There aren't a lot of ways to accessorise when piled under layers of thermals, knitwear and chunky quilted coats. In fact, when it's this cold out, getting in and out of clothes becomes a Wim Hof exercise. But while you'll find us wearing various iterations of the same sweater-jeans-coat-boots combo we sported last year, our accessories will definitely be getting a revamp. After all, bags have a unique power to not only transform an entire outfit but aren't restricted to weather or seasons. No matter how basic an outfit is, the right bag can make it feel fresh.
Advertisement
But we know these revamps don't come cheap, particularly with the cost of living skyrocketing as it is. So, to treat you to fresh wardrobe picks that'll get you further than just one season, we've partnered up with iconic Aussie label Oroton to give one person the chance to win two brand-spanking-new handbags to prolong the life of any outfit — the Olive Day Bag in black, and the Alison Crossbody in 'silt'.
A bit about the prize...
The Olive Day Bag is an elevated take on the everyday shoulder bag. Crafted from premium pebble leather with smooth leather trims, this luxurious piece fits all your essentials, keeping them safe within three compartments and a durable canvas interior, while still looking polished with its structured silhouette and gold hardware.
For errand running and evenings, the sleek Alison Crossbody is your ideal accessory. Finely fashioned in soft pebble leather and smooth leather trims, it's the going-out bag that doesn't skimp on functionality.
For your chance to score these two wardrobe-completing pieces, simply tell us — in 25 words or less — about the outfit you'd wear for the rest of your life. Whether it's one that's so comfortable you feel like you can do anything in, the hand-me-down suit that holds the best memories or the glam look that just makes you feel truly yourself in, we want to know about it!
Entries for this giveaway will be open from June 28, and close on July 14, 2022. The lucky winner will be chosen to win two bags!
Only open to permanent residents of Australia aged 18 years and over.