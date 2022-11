Unsure of where to start? Never fear, the Refinery29 Australia team is here to share their top style picks for the month of November . Inspired by the recent Fashion Month circuit , we're lusting over terry-towelling platform slides, injections of Barbie pink and conversation-starting novelty bags. Consider this list a starting point for the wardrobe refresh you’ve been dreaming of.Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here