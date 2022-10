Heat, UV rays, air conditioning and saltwater call for skincare products that are lightweight and protective, and as for makeup… now's the time to swap your heavy, full-coverage foundation for lighter formulas , and embrace colour. Think sunset-hued tints, bright shadows and playful nail lacquer . And for hair, investing in quality creams and serums is now a high priority as we look to protect our strands from the harsh elements that come with the Australian summer.