How To Stop Your Makeup Sweating Off & 6 Other Summer Beauty Hacks

When it's hot and humid, you're bound to regret applying full coverage foundation, especially when it starts to slip and crease. Neil's advice? Hydrate your skin with a gel-based moisturiser (he rates Givenchy Beauty's Hydra Sparkling Moisturising Jelly Cream ) and put your trust in one light layer of makeup — applied with your hands. "Summer daylight is so unforgiving and sometimes, a brush just floats the makeup on top of the face, especially if it’s a waterproof formula or you’ve applied SPF," — which you should always do, especially in summer. "Instead of a brush, use your fingers to help melt foundation into the skin for longevity," continued Neil. "Never rub, just gently press and pat. The heat of your hands will help the product absorb without the need for over-blending. I love the 'real' skin look and moulding foundation into the skin like this really gives it that texture. I always start in the centre and work outwards, but I usually use foundation only where it’s needed, rarely all over."