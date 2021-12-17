How To Stop Your Makeup Sweating Off & 6 Other Summer Beauty Hacks

The easiest way to wear a summer colour like coral is to create a monochromatic makeup look, advises Neil. "Think a soft, harmonious blend of one single colour in different tones. A top tip is to wear the colour really boldly on your lips and to soften the intensity as you go up the face. For example, if you’re wearing a really bright gloss, wear a soft fresh blush to balance it all out and choose a slick of eyeliner or a wash of eyeshadow in a similar colour. It's like a gradient effect."