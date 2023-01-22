Sizing aside, there is also the issue of the lack of affordable clothing for various body shapes. As a pear-shaped woman, I know firsthand how difficult it is to find jeans that go up over my butt and sit flush around my waist without gaping at the back. Plus-size shopper Bridie, 21, thinks that a lot of high street stores don't understand plus sizing. "I think they just make things bigger all around without considering shape or curves." Indeed, many brands extend sizing by grading up from a straight size rather than using a grade rule to balance out extended measurements around a whole garment.