“The varied options of intimates for marginalized bodies is incredibly important and affirming,” says writer Caitlin Magnall-Kearns . “Everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin, and that starts off with your underwear.” Since childhood, Magnall-Kearns has felt like she needed to look a certain way. “I have a really large bust and have had to wear a bra since I was 11. I think as a bigger person I always felt the need to conform to a [certain ideal of a] silhouette, sometimes this meant wearing two bras in order to make my bust pert.” Since the rise of inclusive lingerie, Magnall-Kearns says that “the right underwear [has] allowed me to feel comfortable physically and mentally in my body.”