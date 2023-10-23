At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Have you ever wondered what your favourite celebrities smell like? According to numerous sources, Rihanna smells like heaven. Seriously, just ask Lil Nas X.
While we are often privy to glimpses of celebrities' lives (be it through outfit choices, GRWM make-up routines or candid shots on social media) scent is one element that can't be gleaned simply from an image or video.
Choosing a signature scent or perfume is unique to every individual, which is why celebs are so often asked about it in interviews.
From Beyoncé to Adele, Hailey Bieber and more, so many of the world's most famous women happen to have a fragrance they swear by. In fact, Adele has been wearing the same one since she was 15 years old.