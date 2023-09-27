Byredo’s Newest Perfume Is Made For Your Nighttime Persona

Like many others in Byredo's Night Veils collection (Tobacco Mandarin, Vanille Antique), Rouge Chaotique is a fragrance for someone who is sure of themselves (or wants to project that they are). It's a scent that commands attention, despite its initial sticky sweetness. Its indulgent gourmand notes beckon others to draw closer, like you have a secret they can't wait to hear. But it doesn't stop there: just when you think you've experienced the full spectrum of the scent, it ventures into a mysterious, sultry dimension, akin to a badass, well-worn leather jacket that oozes confidence.