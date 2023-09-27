Byredo’s Newest Perfume Is Made For Your Nighttime Persona

In the world of fragrance, there are scents that evoke a particular feeling, a moment in time or even a place — and then there are scents that transport you to an entirely different realm; to a different version of you. Byredo's newest addition to its Night Veils line falls firmly into the latter category.
As Ben Gorham, Founder and Creative Director of Byredo puts it, "I think there is something about nighttime, it’s a different world of possibilities; a different version of who you are, a nocturnal sense of duality." It's that other version of you — the one that comes alive at night — that this perfume will speak to.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Byredo launched Night Veils in 2015, a perfume collection inspired by the bewitching hours when the sun sets. The daytime version of you might be wearing a crisp white shirt and a clean-smelling perfume to grab coffee — but then, there's the nighttime version. As the skies get darker, she comes alive, ready for adventure. A little black dress, red lipstick, high heels, and the promise of a great night out.
Rouge Chaotique opens with a magnetic energy, beckoning you to let loose and embrace the magic that evening brings. The opening is juicy and decadent, with notes of blackcurrant, bergamot and saffron. It's sweet, yes, but there's a tartness from the saffron that hints at the complexity that's to follow. The heart notes of ripe plums and toasty praline are sumptuously jammy, and syrupy, like savouring the most delicious, velvety dessert. Finally, the base notes of luxurious, animalic oud, blended with patchouli, make this fragrance truly intoxicating.
Like many others in Byredo's Night Veils collection (Tobacco Mandarin, Vanille Antique), Rouge Chaotique is a fragrance for someone who is sure of themselves (or wants to project that they are). It's a scent that commands attention, despite its initial sticky sweetness. Its indulgent gourmand notes beckon others to draw closer, like you have a secret they can't wait to hear. But it doesn't stop there: just when you think you've experienced the full spectrum of the scent, it ventures into a mysterious, sultry dimension, akin to a badass, well-worn leather jacket that oozes confidence.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In case it wasn't obvious, this is not a scent for daytime or the office. That's not only because of the nature of the perfume, but because the plum colour can and will stain lighter clothing — you've been warned.
Wearing Rouge Chaotique is like slipping into your alternative nighttime persona; a daring and confident alter ego that emerges when the sun sets. But the best part is that it leaves a lasting impression, long after the night has faded into memory.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT