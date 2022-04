Not Everyone Needs A Moisturiser, According To This Skin Expert

"Anything you have read about sunscreen being bad and sun being good is bullshit," said Paula, who uses SPF 30 and 50 in her products. "The sun is a major carcinogen and research over the past years has shown that the sun is the reason skin looks older faster. It also causes skin cancer." Paula also threw out the myth that you need to sit in the sun to absorb vitamin D . "Yes, UVB rays help the body make vitamin D. However there is no research showing how long you need to be in the sun to get vitamin D — and where on the body [it is absorbed]. Is it worth it to risk skin cancer?" Paula suggests taking a supplement instead if a GP has found you to be deficient in the vitamin.