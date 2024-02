I’m New To Polyamory — So Why Do I Feel So Judged For Creating Boundaries?

Rafe was quick to settle the facts. She said what was happening in my relationships was not how ethical non-monogamy is meant to be practised. She says, “The thing that's concerning is that if you're in a non-monogamous community and you are ethically engaging in non-monogamy, consent and boundaries is like number one. If you're speaking to someone who's like, “I'm non monogamous” and when you're talking about boundaries says you’re “being traditionalist” or “being judgemental” etc., those people are not engaging in ethical, non-monogamous practices, because anyone who is would be really open and receptive to hearing about what are your boundaries. They might not fit, or your boundaries might not be the same as someone else's and so it might not be necessarily a good match. But if someone's going to shut you down for having a boundary, then they're not someone that you want to be engaging in monogamous or non monogamous relationships with.”