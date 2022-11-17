Could Opening Up Your Relationship Fix It?

While she likes to share her experiences as a way of feeling close to her fiancé, he prefers not to talk about the other people he’s seeing. She knows that this doesn’t mean he’s hiding anything from her: he’s allowed to process his feelings internally and he has different ways of building intimacy with her. "I'm learning to accept that I can't be everything for my partner, just like he's not everything for me. And that's okay! He's still my favourite person, and I'm thrilled to be building a life together with him."