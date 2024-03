How To Better Manage Your Mental Health Between Therapist Appointments

I’ve had many a conversation with friends, colleagues and clients lamenting the fact that the industry fee structure puts therapy out of reach for a lot of Australians. But we must weigh up the cost of the current state of our mental health against the cost of a therapist’s fees. The result is often a decision based on the past, rather than what’s needed in the present. We think, ‘I’ve felt bad like this in the past and I eventually got over it — hopefully this time I’ll just feel better soon, too’, because the thought of parting with hundreds of dollars can just be just too much to bear, especially with other rising costs of living . But just because we felt better of our own accord last time doesn’t mean we will this time around. Instead of seeking qualified support as our mental health starts to suffer, we are holding on to our dollars. And it’s costing us our livelihoods — and for some of us, our lives.