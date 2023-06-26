9:00am — I arrive at work and do an hour of work before our town hall. We head into the meeting which includes presentations from each business unit and at the end, I’m named the equivalent of our employee of the month! This is very unexpected but I’m really happy to be rewarded for my work as it’s been a pretty full-on few months — and the gift voucher that comes with it is a lovely bonus. When I get back to my desk I buy my cart full of nail polish because I feel like I’ve earned it ($100.05). They're all from Femme Fatala, which is an Australian-owned business specialising in indie polishes. I buy a few Cirque Colors and one Mooncat. $100.05