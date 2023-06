Not really, although I think I thought we were worse off than we really were because of how frugal my dad is. I didn’t ever go without anything I needed (even if I didn’t get everything I wanted!), and my family travelled both domestically and internationally growing up. I didn’t realise the extent to which we were wealthy until I was much older, but my dad was made redundant twice (with the second time leading to him retiring early) and it didn’t make a big difference to our day-to-day life. Given my mum is a preschool teacher and didn’t have a massive income, I now realise this means my family had a very good safety net.