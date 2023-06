"In winter, the humidity is low," said Dr Ahmed, "so we need as much moisture as we can to protect our skin barrier ." When you apply products on top of damp skin , Dr Ahmed continued, you're adding in moisture (from water) and trapping it in with your skincare. "But there's no need to be excessive with it. Keep your skincare in the bathroom and after you've showered that's the best time to apply moisturiser specifically to damp skin. The same goes for the body." This is even more beneficial if your moisturiser contains a humectant (something that locks in moisture) like hyaluronic acid polyglutamic acid or glycerin . All of which are typically found in face creams.