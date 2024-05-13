Yes, My Mum Took Her Own Life. No, She Wasn’t Being Selfish

I want to not live in the past, but I struggle to continuously move forward without letting her go. My therapist says people who deal with major trauma often see life as "before and after the event," which is nearly impossible to stop doing. I try to talk to my mum more, and I still wait for the nights when I see her in more dreams than nightmares. It's an ongoing process. But one thing I know for sure is my mum was not selfish when she put her life behind her. People who think loved ones in their lives would be better off without them are wrong, but life on earth is a battle that is much harder for some than it is for others. Despite how much you know someone, you can never fully understand their inner universe.