When Does Talking To Your Ex Count As Cheating?

The definition of what counts as cheating will likely never be set in stone and nor should it be. Plus, the whole issue is easy to overthink. Just because it feels like cheating doesn’t mean it is; receiving an out-of-the-blue message from your ex doesn’t have to elicit anything but the mildest shrug and a polite reply. There’s no need to go down a rabbit hole of thought-policing yourself, especially if you’re clear and transparent with your partner. "To think about an ex isn’t an act of cheating," agrees Ingham. "We may stop seeing people but we still think about them. It may be a sign that you are not over your former relationship but it may be harmless and a natural part of letting go of your old relationship while you start your new one."