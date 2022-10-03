If you do come to the realisation that this is not what you want but your partner still does want it, therapy is a beautiful place for this kind of discussion to happen. Sometimes in the therapeutic space, you can talk it through and still live with different life goals and preferences. Of course sometimes, it's just not workable for one or both parties and therefore you would work towards an amicable separation, even if it involves a shared home or being financially tied to one another. Generally speaking, there's the option to let go if it doesn't seems to be working overall, and do so in a in a way that mitigates harm to everyone. All in all, a lot of discussion needs to be had. But you never know, in some cases it might even bring the couple closer together than before.