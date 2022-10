This brings up the really interesting question of when should you push beyond your comfort zone and when should you trust your gut ? The answer is really personal as to what your limits of tolerance are and how much flexibility you think you would have been trying a new thing. In this case, it isn't just a case of trying a new food or new hobby. It's a lot less risky to try an interesting new food group than it is for someone to have multiple sexual partners. On the one hand, there is the potential risk of unprotected sex and STIs, and on the other you can't just remove it from your diet like you would a new food you don't like. In a relationship dynamic, there's another person who has to reach the same conclusion. Which isn't to say you shouldn't try it, but that it is a factor to be aware of.