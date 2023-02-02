Yes, You Can Be Friends With Your Ex — But Should You?

Although she didn't mean to make these clean breaks a pattern after this relationship ended — and understands why some people want to be friends with their exes — she did find great healing in disconnecting completely. Since, she's made a point to not stay in touch with her exes, but would consider some exceptions if she was absolutely sure she had no feelings left for the person and thought they could form a solid, real friendship. "It's easier to heal when you don't see someone," she asserts. "And especially if feelings are still there, I think it just makes things harder. If someone is truly meant to be your friend, I think they'll come back around later in life, long after the breakup and when you've both moved on."