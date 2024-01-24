ADVERTISEMENT
How To Wear Shorts To The Office In Summer (& Beyond)

Angela Law
Last Updated 24January,2024, 6:35 am
No matter what industry you're in, finding enough office-appropriate pieces to fill your wardrobe can be tricky. There are only so many times you can wear a pair of tailored trousers or a smart skirt before you get... bored.
Surprisingly, one of the most versatile pieces you can add to your line-up is shorts. Hear us out: acting as the metaphorical meat in the sandwich that is your outfit, shorts can be top and tailed with polished pieces that you probably already have in your wardrobe — to not only dress them up (or down) for the office, but to make them suit just about every season.
Whether you opt for a matchy-matchy suit, pair longer shorts with a vest, or dress up mini shorts with knee-high boots — the outfit combinations are endless. Keep on scrolling to see how we're styling shorts for work this summer and beyond.
