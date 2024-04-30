Ugg Boots Aren’t Going Anywhere This Winter — Here’s How To Style Them

No one can dispute that Uggs are comfy and cosy, and make the ideal 'home shoe' for anyone who doesn't like rocking around their apartment in socks or bare feet. But it's when we start taking Uggs outside the house that they become somewhat contentious.
Uggs have come in and out of style for decades, with the longer and fluffier versions made famous in the noughties by Paris Hilton and every girl on Laguna Beach. But in recent years, it's the shorter Uggs that have been an absolute smash hit, thanks to Scandi and American influencers who have adopted the Australian-born brand as their own.
We're not here to yuck someone's yum — in fact, we're feeling decidedly pro-Ugg as we slide into the cooler months. Whether you like it or not, Uggs are here to stay for winter (yet again), and there are infinite ways to style them. To prove it, we've compiled a few of our favourite Ugg-adorned looks ahead.