Paris Hilton Has A Few Ideas For Britney Spears’ Career Pivot

As evidenced by the recent release of Netflix's That's Hot, heiress and reality TV maven Paris Hilton is getting busy in the kitchen. Even though she's had a plethora of celebrities moonlighting as her sous chefs on the new cooking show, Hilton still has a dream assistant in mind for future seasons of the project: one Britney Jean Spears.
When she's not advocating for teens in youth rehabilitation centres or debunking pregnancy rumours, Hilton is spending much of her time these days in an apron, sprinkling edible glitter on desserts and burning hamburger patties on a skillet. Her passion for cooking has only grown since her viral YouTube video "Cooking with Paris," resulting in a whole Netflix series in which she recruits fellow celebrities to join her in the kitchen as they try their hand at delicious recipes. Episodes from the first season of That's Hot included cameos from Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and Saweetie. Hilton hopes to cause even more culinary chaos with her famous friends in future episodes. In a dream casting, the amateur chef would love to get cooking with Spears for a special episode of That's Hot.
In conversation with Refinery29, Hilton discussed her culinary goals and revealed her dream lineup for a new season of the Netflix cooking show.
"I think it would be fun to cook with Madonna, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Britney, all the icons," the Netflix star shared. "It would be fun to cook some Southern food [with Britney]!"
The streaming platform hasn't yet revealed whether or not That's Hot will have a second season, but given Hilton's star power, the possibility of seeing those big names on the series is actually pretty high. And a potential Paris and Britney moment seems especially timely, given the pop star's new interest in cooking herself. In the midst of the ongoing legal drama tied to her controversial conservatorship, Spears has found solace in the culinary arts, even adding the line "chef in the making" (chef emoji included) in her Instagram bio to show that she means business.
Spears' latest Instagram post is a video taken from professional chef Jake Cohen's account, showing the chef preparing a very fancy take on an avocado toast that has officially inspired her to start her own cooking journey (and possibly share it on her social media).
"This was the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life," Spears captioned the short clip. "It's inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!!! God bless you beautiful people ... TA TA"
As pop culture icons of the early 2000s who were both subjected to rampant misogyny because of their fame, Hilton and Spears already have a world of things in common, and their shared interest in cooking is just the cherry on top. Just imagine them in the kitchen: Paris can make lasagna, and Britney can make a Schlotsky's deli-inspired sandwich.