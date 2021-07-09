An Ode To UGGs: The “Ugly” Shoe Everyone Loves To Hate

I was in year six when I got my first pair of UGG boots. I went with my mom, who was 43-years-old at the time, and also purchasing her first pair. Hers were sand and tall, while mine were chestnut and short. And for the next five winters, we wore them almost every day—and had the ice melt stains to prove it. I wore my UGGs to school, to cheerleading practice, and, as haunting Facebook photos show, on my year eight school excursion I wasn’t alone. Almost every girl on the trip wore them, most often paired with yoga pants and the same tie-dye sweatshirt we all bought at the airport. As most girls who were teens in 2008 will tell you, UGGs were the epitome of style.