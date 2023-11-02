R29 Editors Picks: The Homewares We’re Shopping This November

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Another new month is upon us, and for November, there appears to be one thing very top of mind for the Refinery29 Australia editors: bedding. We're huge advocates for a good sleep (whether a midday nap or sleeping like a baby through the night), so we love to see flowery sheets, pastel blue quilt covers, and a bold stripe sheet set to brighten up our days.
Outside the bedroom, we also have our eyes firmly set on unique pieces, like Miffy lights, maximalist mirrors, and fun phone cases with eye-catching designs. If you're looking to freshen up anything from your home to your phone, keep on reading.
