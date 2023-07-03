R29 Editors Picks: All The Homewares We’re Shopping For July

ADVERTISEMENT
As Refinery29 Australia's Living & Wellness Writer, I always really look forward to the beginning of each month — because it means it's R29 Editors Homeware Picks time!
Not only do I love the chance to tell literally anyone who will listen about what homewares and decor I've bought for the incoming month, but I also love to hear what the rest of the team has invested in too. It gives me (and you, our lovely readers) so much inspiration for our own shopping, and what each person picks tends to tell us a lot about their goals and vision for the next month.
For instance, our Head Of Editorial, Zahra, is using July to pick up the essentials she's needed for months, like the perfect curtains and some makeup drawer organisation. But she'll still be throwing in a spot of gold-studded style with a fancy ceramic bowl. As for me, I'm in my dinner party era and picking up some pieces for the perfect tablescape.
Ahead, see the 15 homewares that the R29 Australia team is buying, and get inspired to spice up your own home decor this July.