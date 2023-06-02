R29 Editors Picks: The Homewares We’re Buying For A Wintery June

ADVERTISEMENT
It's hard to believe that May is over and we're already halfway through the year — where did all that time go?! As we officially transition into the full throes of a chilly winter this June, we're changing up a lot of things in our lives to prep for the new season — our wardrobes, our pantries, and our homewares, too.
This month, when it comes to what we're buying for our homes, we're leaning into cooler shades that reflect the weather, opting for blues, greens and cool greys (still with a splash of brighter colour here and there). We know we'll all be hunkering down with warm drinks, wrapping ourselves up in cosy blankets, and lighting fragrant scented candles (basically, partaking in all our favourite winter activities — and prioritising the homewares that can help us do so).
At the same time, we still want to breathe life and fun into our spaces despite the dreariness of the outside world. Eclectic vases, bright coffee table books and pots for our house plants will be sure to keep our homes feeling fresh this June.
Ahead, see all the homewares the R29 Editors are picking up this month.