R29 Editors Picks: The Homewares We’re Buying For A Wintery June

This month, when it comes to what we're buying for our homes, we're leaning into cooler shades that reflect the weather, opting for blues, greens and cool greys (still with a splash of brighter colour here and there). We know we'll all be hunkering down with warm drinks, wrapping ourselves up in cosy blankets , and lighting fragrant scented candles (basically, partaking in all our favourite winter activities — and prioritising the homewares that can help us do so).