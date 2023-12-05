R29 Editors Picks: The Homewares We’re Shopping This December

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Welcome to December! The month where we all start winding down from a hectic year and immediately turn our attention to zhuzhing our spaces in time to do it all over again.
Before we head off to have a good, long lie down (ideally with a juicy beach read), we've turned our discerning eye to our homes.
Unlike in November, when Refinery29 Australia's editors were firmly set on updating their bedrooms; this month, we're filling our spaces with delicious candles, cute homewares and practical buys that will make our lives infinitely better in 2024 (see: an easily stowable drip tray and a powerful iron).
Keep on reading to find out exactly what we're shopping for our homes in December.