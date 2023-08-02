R29 Home Picks: The Pieces We’re Lusting After For August

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
You know when you walk into someone’s home and immediately feel like it perfectly reflects their personality? Perhaps it’s the scent of a decadent-smelling candle that lingers in the air or a funky glass that inexplicably feels like them, but whatever the reason is, we’re always on a mission to bring our own homes closer to this feeling.
With every wavy bowl, beautiful butter dish and comforting cookbook, our spaces become a little bit truer to who we are right now. This month, the Refinery29 Australia editors embraced fun in every corner of their homes and you can add our homewares picks to your carts too, below.