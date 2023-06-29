34 Of The Best Cookbooks That Everyone Should Own

ADVERTISEMENT
Although there is an endless supply of recipes available online (and on TikTok), there's nothing quite like poring over a beautiful cookbook while stirring something delicious as it bubbles away on the stove.
Cookbooks have been around forever, and there's a reason they've seemingly dodged the demise of print. If you've ever tried to follow a detailed and labour-intensive recipe from your phone, you'll know why that is. But beyond that, hardbacks are beautiful, with stylised photos and useful information (not to mention the backstories of how the recipe came to be) that's objectively harder to appreciate on an online blog. Plus, they look so good on your coffee table.
But how do you know which ones are actually worth the investment and going to turn you from a good home cook into a great one?
Fear not. We've made it our mission to put together a comprehensive list of some of the best cookbooks of all time. From Asian fusion and one-pot recipes, to an encyclopedia of pasta and to-die-for desserts, here are 34 cookbooks that belong on everyone's bookshelf.