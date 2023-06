34 Of The Best Cookbooks That Everyone Should Own

Cookbooks have been around forever, and there's a reason they've seemingly dodged the demise of print. If you've ever tried to follow a detailed and labour-intensive recipe from your phone, you'll know why that is. But beyond that, hardbacks are beautiful, with stylised photos and useful information (not to mention the backstories of how the recipe came to be) that's objectively harder to appreciate on an online blog. Plus, they look so good on your coffee table.But how do you know which ones are actually worth the investment and going to turn you from a good home cook into a great one?