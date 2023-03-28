A Curated Edit Of The Best Trans-Seasonal Pieces From H&M’s 50% Off Sale

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I'm still navigating the process of building a long-lasting capsule wardrobe that will seamlessly take me from season to season. As I've come to find out, the saying "Rome wasn't built in a day" applies here, but tenfold. It takes a while to build up a solid collection of staples, not to mention a pretty decent chunk of your savings, especially if your goal is to invest in good-quality pieces.
That's why I've made it my mission to try and scour the sales for basics because a) we all know the bottom of the 50% off basket almost always has at least one gem, and b) getting the best bang for your buck is the only way we'll be able to build our dream 'drobes in this economy.
To kick you off with some initial inspo, H&M is hosting a major 50% off mid-season sale this week. Available both online and in-store, the marked-down items include an array of workwear staples like blazers, shirts and knits, and a whole bunch of winter goodies like puffers, boots and jeans for the cooler period coming up. Scroll on to shop our top picks from the sale.