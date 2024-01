Now that we've added bows to nearly everything in our lives, we're turning our attention to another coquette-friendly trend: Hearts. It's the perfect way to tap into your playful side, and earrings are a dainty and understated way to try them out. Thankfully, earrings with motifs such as hearts are no longer considered childish or cheap little trinkets. The whimsical pieces of jewellery are now stunning reminders of love crafted in 14K gold with pavé designs from luxury designers like Swarovski and Monica Vinader , along with more affordable jewellery brands such as Ana Luisa