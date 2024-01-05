At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Now that we've added bows to nearly everything in our lives, we're turning our attention to another coquette-friendly trend: Hearts. It's the perfect way to tap into your playful side, and earrings are a dainty and understated way to try them out. Thankfully, earrings with motifs such as hearts are no longer considered childish or cheap little trinkets. The whimsical pieces of jewellery are now stunning reminders of love crafted in 14K gold with pavé designs from luxury designers like Swarovski and Monica Vinader, along with more affordable jewellery brands such as Ana Luisa.
Where would I even wear them, or what would I do with them, you say? Heart-shaped earrings work well for a multitude of events. You can simply add cute touches to your daily ensembles with a pair of heart-shaped studs, huggies, hoops, or gift glistening dangly styles for anniversaries or other special occasions. If you're looking further ahead, you can even prep in advance for your Valentine's Day attire. So scroll on and prepare to fall in love with the best gold, silver, diamond, and crystal heart-shaped earrings; they're all just ahead.