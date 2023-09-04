Rent: $1,740, split with my partner. At the start of this year, my partner and I signed on to our fourth year living at our three-bedroom, one-bathroom house. Our landlords live two doors down from us and we have a great relationship. They never cross any boundaries but have also been so generous over the last four years with only one rent increase of $15 a week. They even bring us a Christmas present at the end of each year! They were advised to charge us $460 in rent but declined and only charge us $435, which is such a win. We are so grateful and know our experience will be very different once we leave this house. We try to be good tenants in return and look after the property. We have done lots of jobs over the years and typically my partner will fix anything if it breaks. He's extremely resourceful!