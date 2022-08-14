Ways to do that can be very, very simple. We do this in therapy: building up the skills within someone to form small connections with people. You might be waiting for the train, queuing up in a shop or even speaking with a telephone operator and making small talk. Practising enquiring about people, how they are, what they're doing, where they're from — all of those things are important introductions into making connections and may or may not lead to friendship. The more we can go into it without a fixed intention, the better. You might strike up some small talk and someone might be quite dismissive and that might hurt. But the more that you can do it, the more you smile and you're interested in people, the more likely it is that they are interested back.