R29 Editor Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying In November

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Here at Refinery29 Australia, our editors are expert curators. Given we are constantly notified about the latest and greatest product launches, we've learned to develop an eye for the items that are worthy of adding to our carts. Lucky for you, we're always willing to share the products on the top of our wishlists.
With summer on the horizon, the R29 team has turned its attention to warm-weather staples like lightweight knit shorts, flowy dresses and fun sandals. We're also changing up our beauty routines to adhere to the mercury rise and keeping an eye on the accessories that will get us through summer (whether that be a new pair of sunglasses or some statement earrings that are just perfect for party season).
Of course, we're looking at what's new— SIR's new jewellery launch is personally on top of my list —but we're also returning to a few tried-and-tested favourites (Rare Beauty, here's to you). Without further ado, keep scrolling for the fashion and beauty buys our editors are shopping this month.