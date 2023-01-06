R29 Editor Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying In January

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With the holidays now well and truly behind us, we're ready to spend January treating ourselves. Of course, we loved taking the time to thoughtfully select gifts we knew our loved ones would be thrilled to unwrap in December — but we also love buying gifts for ourselves, too.
Now that the weather has finally heated up, we're turning our attention to lightweight fabrics in the form of classically cut t-shirts and button-downs, and summer-appropriate skin-care that's clearing away SPF build-up. It's also clear that the R29 Australia editors are upgrading their beauty tech with a powerful microcurrent device and hair tools.
Ahead, find out exactly what fashion and beauty buys we're shopping this January. And if you want to see what we're buying for our homes this month, you can find that here.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!