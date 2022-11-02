Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar.
Today: an environmental consultant on $53,000 who spends some of her money this week on a four-pack of grapefruit sour beer.
Occupation: Environmental Consultant
Industry: Professional, Scientific and Technical Services
Age: 23
Location: Inner West, Sydney
Salary: $53,000
Net Worth: $49,699. This includes $21,500 in superannuation and $28,199 in savings. I own no properties and no large assets.
Debt: $44,500 in HECS.
Paycheck Amount (Fortnightly): $1,790
Pronouns: She/Her
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,300. I live alone — sharehouse lockdowns were tough, guys! I live in a small one-bedroom house with lots of secondhand and affordable IKEA furniture. My kitchen was a huge non-negotiable in finding a place to live — I need a kitchen that encourages me to cook so I actually *do* cook at home. I save a lot of money that way.
Student Loans: $90
Phone: $30
Spotify: $11.99
iCloud Storage: $69
ClassPass Membership: $69
Internet: $59.90
Streaming: I don't pay for any streaming services at the moment — queen of mooching!
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I studied a Bachelor of Science and Arts at UNSW in Sydney. I definitely wouldn't have been able to afford it without both the HECS/HELP loan and Youth Allowance. I also put my student service fees on HECS too. It wasn't much each term, but $300 is a lot when you're a student! Before I started university, I did a gap year where I worked full-time — this helped pay for my rent in the city.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents definitely did their best to teach me and my siblings about managing money and saving. I opened a bank account fairly young — did the whole Dollarmites thing. I was encouraged to start working as soon I legally could (Macca's, baby!). I saved a lot of money during high school because of this. Money conversations became fraught when I worked my gap year, and suddenly I was experiencing lots of freedom as well as earning a lot more money. That year, I learned a lot about my own personal money management through trial and (mostly) error. Conversations aside, I learned mostly by example — my parents are very frugal, and conservative, with their money.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
McDonald's! My parents definitely encouraged me to get a job, but I also knew as a teenager that I wanted to have some say in what I was able to spend money on. Lots of my friends were also starting work — some of them even worked at the same Macca's which was fun!
Did you worry about money growing up?
Almost never. When I look back now, I can see how much they shielded us. In some ways, it has made me naive about how finances work in the real world. I think some more openness and honesty around finances is a better approach, even with young children. When a parent says 'no' to something, we can often think it's just to deprive us, but sometimes it might have been a financial 'no'. Talking to your children about the 'why' is important — explaining that we're over-budget, if something is too expensive, or if it's an impulse purchase would embed better money attitudes at a younger age, maybe even breaking through that taboo sooner. It would also instil a greater sense of gratitude for what we do have!
Do you worry about money now?
Absolutely! Living alone in a city is expensive. I made that choice for a number of reasons, and while it's been positive as a whole, rent is not the only expense. Bills are far more expensive when you're paying them yourself — you can't even split the service fee!
This year is the first time I've felt fully financially independent — no Centrelink and no living at home (as I was in my gap year!). It's a process of constantly finding ways to live well, but make savings. I often worry about money on a sub-daily basis.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Honestly, I wasn't fully financially responsible for myself until this year. While my parents never paid my rent or anything, they were supporting me financially in other small ways as a student. Now it's all me. I don't have a huge safety net to fall back on, but I have built my savings over time to a point where I'm comfortable (but not too comfy — I'm still on that savings grind!).
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
Day 1
9:30am — It's Sunday! I usually think of this as the end of the week, but it's also the day I prep for my week ahead. I spend the morning getting my little place tidy. It's a fairly deep clean and I have a couple of loads of washing to do!
10:45am — After heading out for a mid-morning walk, I come back to hang out the washing and watch a bunch of YouTube videos over a cup of tea.
12:30am — Time for lunch. I have a netball game this afternoon so I don't want to get too chockas beforehand. I make up some avocado toast with a little lemon, salt and pep.
1:00pm — My partner ducks around to my place and offers me a lift to my game. Then they hang around to cheer the team on. Grateful! We lose the game. We've had a fairly strong season so far, so maybe they're just an end-of-season bad luck charm.
3:10pm — After the game, my partner and I head to a small, but well-stocked Woolies nearby. I buy the bulk of my groceries for the week — some ingredients for a pasta salad, tofu and basmati rice for a curry, and a whole bunch of fresh veg and herbs (eggplant, carrots, mushrooms, kale, tomatoes and potatoes) ($54.75). My partner and I live separately, so while I traipse around the shops, they grab their own groceries. $54.75
3:15pm — I always manage to forget something at the shops. Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's her chaotic and incomplete grocery list with no logical order. I realise I've forgotten bananas, so I head back to pick some up (a slightly tough sell as they're more expensive than usual). I also pick up some pre-packed zucchinis that are on quick sale and start mulling over what to make with them. $4.89
3:20pm — I drop my groceries back at the car and go for a little walk around the neighbourhood. I take a bag of veggie crisps with me. It's an absolutely beautiful day and I can feel the dopamine filling me up — the streets are lined with lots of shiny, happy people. It makes me want a bevvie.
4:15pm — I cave. The sun is out and it's the perfect day for a sparkling, fruity beverage in the form of beer. I meet some friends at a brewery and spend $10 on a pint special, which I think is cheering for a local craft beer! $10
5:45pm — I duck back home via a ride with my partner (honestly, my personal chauffeur at this point) for dinner. I want to eat at home to save money and because vegan options are lacking at restaurants. We share a noodle stir-fry that I made earlier in the week.
6:45pm — I know that I’m susceptible to buying lunch if I don't prep anything the night before, so I pop some pasta on to boil, chop up my salad ingredients, and make a dressing. I bring my own lunch 90% of the time to save money, but this week I've gone extra frugal and have crafted up a pretty basic meal. I get out of the sweaty activewear from my netball game earlier. I quickly do my hair, put on a dash of makeup, and head back out to meet everyone at pub #2 (Electric Beergaloo).
7:45pm — I buy myself a ginger beer and shout my partner a craft beer to say thanks for the lift ($17.20). Everyone else is enjoying the week's beer special and a very reasonably priced Sunday roast, which was unfortunately sold out when I arrived. I catch a ride home in a full car, wrapping up the night with a 'friendly' game of cards. It gets very competitive. Now shoo, bon soir! $17.20
Daily Total: $86.84
Day 2
7:15am — I start my morning with a healthy dose of news podcasts and cold brew coffee. Said coffee is made with some pretty old beans, but cold brew is fairly forgiving. I rush around the house as I get dressed, pack lunch, and try to hunt down some headphones and a mask. I scoff down two slices of Vegemite toast and turn my eight-minute walk to the train station into an Olympic five-minute half-run to make the 8:30am train.
8:30am — I frantically tap onto the Opal reader with my bank card via Apple Wallet. This takes out a temporary $1 fee before it calculates the cost of my fare later, so I won’t count this transaction. The trip ends up costing $3.79 — this is the usual fee I pay to travel to and from work each day until I reach the travel cap. $3.79
Sydney Travel Hack: If you connect your bank card to the Opal app, it will count your trips so you can still get the weekly cap and travel reward. This is great if you're like me and constantly lose your cards. You can pay with your phone but also get the money-saving benefits of the physical Opal card!
9:00am — While I did have a coffee at home, I'm feeling sluggish after a late night, so I pour myself a cup of green tea when I get into the office. I plonk myself down and it’s time to start the work week! My morning starts with a team debrief to make sure we’re all on track to deliver on deadlines for the week. I settle into writing some environmental assessment reports, which are often for councils or government agencies. I am responsible for looking into high-level elements of the environment like soils, geology, waterways and protected areas (like conservation zones), and there is some back and forth with more technical experts who assess biodiversity impacts on a finer scale.
12:30pm — It’s time for lunch. I eat the pasta salad I made last night. The ingredients are all fresh and it's exactly what I feel like. I'm a fan, which is lucky because I'll be eating it all week!
5:30pm — Another tap-on ($3.79). I walk through my door, let Google know I'm home (she plays me some funky music to get my night stirring), and then start my dinner meal prep for the week. This usually happens on Sunday, but my social night threw this out. I pop some rice on for burrito bowls, prep salsa and guac, and roast some caulini in a Mediterranean spice mix (fresh outta taco seasoning). I have a small bowl of this for dinner (to taste test, of course!) and portion it out for the week. This makes about three days' worth of dinner. $3.79
10:30pm — Time for bed! I start my wind-down routine at around 9:30. I don't have a dishwasher, so I finish up the night by washing the dishes. Then I shower and light some incense. My favourite at the moment is the Maison Balzac Le Soleil which smells like fresh sheets and light smoke.
Daily Total: $7.58
Day 3
7:40am — Happy Tuesday! I've slept in a little and when I wake, I realise I forgot to pay my rent yesterday. It's usually a Monday job, but I'm still not technically late if I pay on a Tuesday or Wednesday. I transfer $325, covered in my monthly expenses. I bought maple syrup and bananas on Sunday, so I make some quick oats porridge in the microwave. I go a little rogue and don't measure the oats or water, so I'm very grateful when they actually turn out fine. I top them with oat milk, cinnamon, a small banana, and a generous amount of maple syrup.
8:55am — I tap on the train ($3.79). I don't have a strict starting time for work, but I'm borderline running late, so I don't want to spend time buying breakfast or coffee. $3.79
9:05am — Temptation rises when I have to walk past a bunch of cafes on my walk from the station, but I suppress it when I remind myself that I didn't bring a KeepCup (and I really hate using a disposable!). If I don't have my KeepCup and I don't have time to sit in, then it's easier to say no on environmental grounds. I skip the takeaway in favour of my usual office tea and a banana. I quickly down the goods before a morning meeting to fight off my bleary eyes.
Today’s work is a little different. I spend the morning reading some architectural plans to provide some advice for a client. Each job is so different and it might present an issue I haven’t seen before, but my job is to help make sure that the design and the environment are compatible in the end, and important natural features are incorporated and protected in the plans.
1:00pm — It’s been a long morning, and I’ve been looking forward to lunchtime! The salad still hits, and the ingredients have held up pretty well (minus some soggy herbs). I have lunch with my team and we have a lighthearted chat that breaks up the day. I’m still a bit peckish, so I help myself to some office-provided nuts before getting stuck back into it.
5:20pm — Home time! I tap on. $3.79.
6:00pm — I make a $100 transfer to a savings account on my way home. I have been following a savings program that varies from week to week — it keeps things interesting and forces me to actually look at, and think about, my money a little more. It’s also a great way for those with a sporadic attention span to save money. I find that setting up regular savings transfers is too passive for me — I want to be involved with my money and have more control, but I do need a little motivation to do so. The idea is to have a few extra G's stashed up by the end of the year, which I'll probably split between savings and some end-of-year/Christmas spending.
6:30pm — My partner comes over and I start warming up some dinner, using the burrito bowl meal prep from yesterday. I top the bowls with some vegan sour cream that's leftover from last week (maybe the week before, but the sniff check says it's cool!), and a small handful of freshly grated vegan cheese. I've had this block of BioCheese for three weeks now and it's holding up quite well. It even melts! I can't say much for the taste though!
7:00pm — We sink our teeth into the new House of the Dragon episode. It’s already a day overdue and *spoilers* have been absolutely everywhere. I sponge the Binge subscription, so this was free. After the ep, I start winding down, lighting some incense and having a cup of herbal tea. I have an impending deadline tomorrow, so I get to bed early so I can wake up at start working from home at 7am tomorrow. We'll see how that goes...
Daily Total: $7.58
Day 4
7:05am — My big deadline is today, so I start working from home now so I can squeeze a couple of extra hours in. I make a stovetop porridge for breakfast — truly a treat, topped with a banana and maple syrup to boot —and make a French press iced coffee. The milk masks the slightly stale taste of the old beans, but what's a girl to do?! The coffee is honestly fine, but I know some of you will be outraged. I'm sorry. I'm cheap!
7:20am — My computer, however, has other ideas, deciding that right now is a good time for a tantrum. I have to call IT support and realise my phone credit expired yesterday. I top it up manually ($30). Some months, I can get by with just WiFi and will see how long I can get away without recharging my phone credit. This usually doesn't last for long, but during the pandemic, I managed to stretch that to weeks at a time. Hack your expenses where you can! $30
12:00pm — During my lunch break (leftovers from last night's tacos), I head outside for a quick walk. I’m feeling grateful for the nice week we’ve been having in Sydney, but I touch wood knowing that big bad La Nina is on her way back. We’ll enjoy it while it lasts.
6:00pm — After logging off a little late, I pop some basmati into my rice cooker and start prepping a curry that I planned earlier in the week for dinner. This one is a creamy ‘butter’ tofu concoction. I start the curry base from scratch with garlic, onion, ginger, spices and some tomato paste while my tofu marinates in coconut yoghurt and a similar spice mix to the base. I find it more cost-effective, delicious, and personally satisfying to start a curry from scratch, rather than buying a jar. This one was also born out of necessity as all the good store-bought Indian sauces contain butter and milk. The tofu goes into the oven under the grill, and I saute some fresh tomatoes in the curry sauce before adding some water (to deglaze) and the coconut milk. This is my favourite meal I’ve cooked in a while and will definitely be adding it to the rotation!
I call my mum as I eat dinner. We debrief on the week that's just passed. We catch up on each other's work drama, extended fam, and talk some vague Christmas plans — something to look forward to!
9:30pm — Evening wind-down. If you think I’m crazy for starting my evening wind-down so early (and always at the same time), you should know that I have an automatic routine built into my Google Nest that starts at 9:30pm. It dims the lights, plays some chill music and is a really good reminder that the end is nigh. It gives me one whole hour to do essentials, like making sure my bedroom is tidy, that I have lunch for the next day, or gives me time to write out a to-do list for the next day. Tonight, I make a cold brew which will hopefully stave off the buy-a-coffee-out cravings that are so inevitable. Since setting this up, my whole night has become a whole less stressful. Bonus tip: If you use Flybuys, Qantas, Telstra, or any other kind of points system, you can often redeem Google devices that you can buy 'free' with your hard-earned points.
10:30pm — Night night. I'm still reeling (and feeling behind) from the minor tech meltdown. This will probably haunt my dreams even though I've already journaled about it.
Daily Total: $30.00
Day 5
7:40am — Happy Thursday! I’ve hit the snooze a few too many times this morning and I can’t say I feel at all better for it. I still drag myself out of bed, slap my face awake (not literally, but caffeine serum does work wonders) and pour last night’s cold brew out into a glass over ice. I find my go-to work outfit (black jeans, white tee, easy cardi). Chug the coffee. Brush teeth. Throw sneakers on. And RUNNNNNNNNN.
8:30am — I tap onto my train ($3.79). Another rushed morning, I never learn! I didn't have breakfast this morning and I'm a little tempted to buy some raisin toast, especially considering my relatively cheap week so far. Resist the urge and get super lucky with the office snacks and grab a banana and a protein ball. I really do consider these amazing snacks as a work bonus. $3.79
1:00pm — Lunch. I have my pasta salad again and I'm not mad about it. I spruce it up with some extra balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, and salt. Extra lemon wouldn't have hurt too, but beggars can't be choosers. This meal prep has saved me so much time, money and grief this week.
3:00pm — Arvo munchies have set in. Once again, I'm incredibly grateful for the office snack lotto. I grab some veggie chips — they'll be the end of me! I wrap up my day with a few different reports. I need to meet the needs of new environmental legislation which I haven't worked on before, but it's interesting to see what kind of protections exist now and how they work for different agencies and clients.
5:25pm — I have all the ingredients for a ratatouille except for basil, so I go grocery shopping after work. I've had a not-so-fun day at work and often find a lot of joy in some post-work deal hunting. I head to two different grocers and pick up basil, a kombucha that's half-price, and some quick-sale mushrooms and fresh apple juice ($13.23). I love topping up my fridge with items on special and quick sale — I'll find a way to use whatever is cheap! $13.23
5:40pm — Speaking of frugality, I also decide to treat myself to some slightly boujee olive oil ($15). There's just something about having an aesthetically pleasing bottle of oil on your countertop. $15
5:50pm — I get the train home ($3.79). I settle into a Tim Flannery book, The Climate Cure, which I've been sitting on for a while. While this is vaguely related to my job in the environmental space, I do try to keep up with current thoughts and literature on climate change to stay connected to the world — usually news articles, podcasts, email newsletters and books. My top recommendation at the moment is to subscribe to the Grist + Atmos newsletters. They’re not Australian, but they provide a really good climate analysis that is a pleasure to read. $3.79
7:00pm — I spend most of my evening slowly prepping and cooking the ratatouille along to a tender playlist full of light funk and jazz. Dinner ends up being an absolute delight, curing all my woes. Cooking is my favourite way to wind down in the evening because I find the chopping and stirring so therapeutic.
9:00pm — I’m in a 'sleep bad and be late' season lately, so in an attempt to self-correct, I start my wind-down activities a bit earlier. I write down some thoughts on the Flannery book so far, watch some silly YouTube videos, and have an extremely hot shower before jumping into bed. Niiight!
Daily Total: $35.81
Day 6
8:25am — It's Friyay and don't tell me otherwise! I have some microwaved porridge at home, do some morning chores, and end up arriving perfectly on time for my train — no sweating or running required! I tap on ($3.79), you know the drill. I manage to snag a seat which is quite rare as it's a peak-hour service. I settle in with my book and read for my 20-minute ride. I haven't had any coffee yet, so I grab a green tea when I get into work. $3.79
1:00pm — Lunch is the last of the pasta. In the mid-afternoon, I start making plans for evening beverages.
5:00pm — I knock off work right at 5pm and stick around for a quick social beverage with the team. We're all grateful for the weekend, but it's nice to have some downtime together. Then I head off to meet some friends at a local brewery, tapping onto the train. $3.79
6:25pm — One friend is already there early, so I walk — nay, run — to the brewery to make sure he's not alone. There's a mix-up and he's given two schooners for the price of one pint, so my first beer is free. I'm usually a more fruity gal, but this surprisingly bitter beer hits the spot anyway.
7:00pm — The rest of my friends trickle into the venue. We sit outside — it's one of the rare nights lately in Sydney that hasn't been raining. I head to the bar and buy two lots of table chips to share with everyone ($20, but one friend splits it with me so I only pay $10). I finish my first beer. I'm not in the mood for a huge night, so my friend shares their tasting paddle with me for the rest of the night. $10
9:00pm — On my way out, I pick up a four-pack of grapefruit sour beer to pop in my fridge for another time ($10). The group disperses and I call it an early night. $10
10:00pm — After falling down a bit of a doomscroll and watching some Friends, I start my wind down. I’m honestly feeling pretty pooped, so I have a quick shower, brush my teeth, and head straight to bed. I'm out like a light and sleep like a log.
Daily Total: $27.58
Day 7
10:00am — Oh, am I glad to see the weekend! My boyfriend is heading off for the week, so we meet for a nice brunch before he goes. We share a large coffee and order two vegan mains to share.
11:40am — After a loooooong wait for food, we are finally brunched up and ready to move on. We split the bill straight down the middle, $25.50 each. I could argue that he ate more, but what are you gonna do? Seriously, what do you do? Couples with different eating habits, do you split food and grocery bills differently?! $25.50
12:00pm — I walk to a Pilates class that I pre-booked on ClassPass earlier in the week. I pay for 50 credits upfront each month which I can use for different gyms, studios, massages and even hairdressers. Sometimes, the earlier you book in advance, the better the deal. Lately, I have noticed some last-minute deals which come up the night before a class, too.
1:30pm — I love the class. It's extremely relaxing, but I still feel pooped — exactly how I want to be. My walk home is very slow and my legs are jelly. For a late lunch, I scrape up some leftover burrito bowl ingredients into a hodge-podge taco/baby burrito situation.
4:00pm — I spend the rest of my day catching up on bigger chores I haven't gotten around to during the week. I put my washing on, including sheets and bedding, hang them out to dry, and do a deep clean of the kitchen and bathroom. I don’t know which is my least favourite to clean — they’re both horrible and I always put off cleaning them. I manage to fly through though, probably because of my killer playlist. Housework set the beat of Beyonce's Rennaisance on repeat is a strong recommendation. Then I FaceTime a long-distance mate for over an hour — it's a much-needed catch-up.
6:30pm — Dinner tonight is a frozen pizza base topped with leftover ratatouille, vegan cheese and one Portobello mushroom (yes, singular) finely sliced. It wasn't without a few minutes of scrolling UberEats for better options, though! Cooking for one is not super motivating, especially if I don't have an 'actual' meal prepped. Pulling leftovers together into a meal can be risky, but the pizza turns out great.
8:00pm — It's a quiet Saturday night in. I binge the whole season of the new Heartbreak High reboot (I loved it!). Then, I reflect on my spending for this week. I've had a pretty cheap week, but with rent and groceries, it really all adds up. I'm not shocked to see how much of my week revolves around food — it really dictates my mood and how my week goes. I pop a few of my favourite recipes from this week into my Notes app for future reference, then I head to bed.
Daily Total: $25.50
Anything else you'd like to add or flag?
My total week's spend was $648.89, which is around 70-75% of my total income for the week. This is a fairly typical spend week for groceries and drinks, but sometimes I'm spending up to 90% of my take-home pay, or even dipping into savings if I have a big purchase or there are events on.
It's pretty discouraging not being able to save much on a week-to-week basis, but the bigger picture is so important. If you're in a similar situation, keeping a strict 20% savings rule might result in saving up to $10,000 a year. It takes discipline, but it's something I'm still working on.
