9:30pm — Evening wind-down. If you think I’m crazy for starting my evening wind-down so early (and always at the same time), you should know that I have an automatic routine built into my Google Nest that starts at 9:30pm. It dims the lights, plays some chill music and is a really good reminder that the end is nigh. It gives me one whole hour to do essentials, like making sure my bedroom is tidy, that I have lunch for the next day, or gives me time to write out a to-do list for the next day. Tonight, I make a cold brew which will hopefully stave off the buy-a-coffee-out cravings that are so inevitable. Since setting this up, my whole night has become a whole less stressful. Bonus tip: If you use Flybuys, Qantas, Telstra, or any other kind of points system, you can often redeem Google devices that you can buy 'free' with your hard-earned points.