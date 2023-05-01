A Week In Northcote, Melbourne, As An Environmental Consultant On $84,000

Yes. I received $10,000 when my grandma died, which I added to my savings. I also used some of it to travel during uni. I later received $310,000 when my grandpa died. This money came with the stipulation that it was to be spent on a property in my own name — no going in with anyone else. My grandparents were very savvy with money and wanted to ensure that my sister and I were well set up, regardless of what our futures held. I am very aware I’m incredibly lucky to have received this and to have been born into a family that was able to provide this. I’d still rather have my grandparents, though. I currently receive $2,578 per month in rent which goes towards the mortgage repayments.