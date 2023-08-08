Rent: I pay roughly $920 in rent per month. I live in a big sharehouse with five housemates. We split the cost of total rent which is $1,000 per week. I really like my living situation and chose to live with housemates for social as well as financial reasons. It's likely that our lease won't be renewed in a couple of months so I'm definitely worried about finding somewhere affordable to live.

Debt: I pay around $400 towards my HECS per month (and probably will for the rest of my life). I have almost finished paying off my credit card and other loans I accrued while finishing my studies, but I've been paying around $500 per month towards these for a while.

Gym Membership: $220

Union Fees: $80

Internet: $17

Utilities: $55. Utility bills are fairly low because they're split between so many housemates.

Savings Contributions: $500

Phone: $125

Spotify: $11

Streaming: $0, because I use other people's logins (with permission!).

Crossword Subscription: $6