A Week In Alexandria, Sydney, As A Clinical Research Manager On A $395,000 Joint Income

I have to admit that I do worry about money, even though I recognise that my partner and I are in a fortunate financial position. I feel it's only natural to do this when you live in an expensive city like Sydney. We are lucky to have a savings rate of more than 50% currently. Despite having lived overseas and spending lots of money travelling extensively (across Europe, South East Asia, and the Americas), we're looking to buy a small house in Sydney later this year (hopefully). We also want to invest in more shares to hopefully retire before 55. Of course, this assumes that our expenses will not change materially if/when we have kids and that at least one of us will be employed full-time. I also plan to put aside some money for my parents as they age, in case the pension isn’t sufficient when they’re in retirement.