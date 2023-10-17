You’ve nailed the tree. Your shelves look impeccable. You’ve even dressed up your pet in an appropriately festive outfit. Naturally, the next thing on the to-do list is perfecting your Christmas table decor.
It can be tricky to know where to start if you're not a natural decorator. Deciding whether you'll adorn your tabletop with traditional reds and greens, lean into the natives or channel a pastel hue for something a little bit left of centre can feel like a lot of pressure before the whole family comes around for the big day.
If you’re undecided, well, you're also in luck, because we have rounded up a selection of inspiration pics below, featuring a range of aesthetics that are guaranteed to get those creative juices flowing.