Just To Clarify, These Are The Best Shampoos For Oily Hair

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As far as we're concerned, the only desirable place for grease is the kind you find on your napkin after you bite into a hot slice of pizza. On our hair? Not so much. But after a few days of styling, sweating, and packing on dry shampoo, our strands go from feeling like silk to more like a Sicilian slice. That's where a good clarifying shampoo comes in handy.
As far as we're concerned, the only desirable place for grease is the kind you find on your napkin after you bite into a hot slice of pizza. On our hair? Not so much. But after a few days of styling, sweating, and packing on dry shampoo, our strands go from feeling like silk to more like a Sicilian slice. That's where a good clarifying shampoo comes in handy.
Deep-cleansing shampoos might get a bad rap for being drying, but experts still preach the importance of washing with them regularly to keep your hair and scalp healthy. "Clarifying shampoos are important because over time, oils and ingredients from products sit on your hair and — worse — on your scalp, and can make your hair extremely greasy and hard to manage," says Koni Bennett, stylist and owner of Vanity Salon. "To keep your styles looking fresh, and to avoid irritating your scalp, it's important to regularly remove buildup."
The clarifying formulas ahead are packed with ingredients that sop up oil without leaving your hair high and dry. The choice between greasy buildup or a flaky scalp is one less thing you have to worry about.