Happily for everyone involved, the hype was worth it. I was on my second day and I could feel the weight on my scalp but it hadn't yet reached the point where it was hyper-visible to other people. After lathering up and leaving it for the requisite five minutes, I had high hopes. Once I was rinsed and towel-dried, I could feel that my hair felt almost squeaky clean. And it still felt that way once it was completely dry! I didn't put any product in my hair or use any conditioner so it doesn't look as lustrous as it does in my before picture annoyingly, but it feels so much cleaner — airy almost. I'll be interested to see how long this lasts into the week with other, regular shampoos, but for now I'm all in."