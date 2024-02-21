ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Chunky Jewellery To Elevate Your Look — Starting At $39

Chunky jewellery is an easy cool girl accessory, and we’re excited that it’s here to stay. It's an impactful way to make a look feel styled in a flash. And as much as we love layering dainty jewellery, sometimes an outfit (or the clock) calls for a quick statement piece that gets you out the door fast. Of course, as the true maximalist knows, chunky jewellery can also be layered for a real show-stopping moment. Whichever path you choose, you can't go wrong. The jewellery style ranges from trendy heart-shaped accessories to gold link pieces, and no matter the price, chunky jewellery is always playful and bold.
We’ve compiled the best chunky jewellery under $500 across a range of styles, metals, occasions, and more. So if you’re looking to take on 2024 jewellery trends, such as all things silver, adorable flower accessories, and oceanic influences, read on to find statement pieces you'll want to add to your wardrobe.
The Best Chunky Earrings

Mejuri
Patra Large Hoops
$225.00
Mejuri
Reliquia Jewellery
Marcello Earrings
$189.00
Reliquia Jewellery
Francesca
Rose Studs
$79.00
Francesca
Saint Valentine
Wabi Sabi Hoops
$160.00
Saint Valentine
GIMME
Piper Chunky Hoop Earrings
$59.95
GIMME
Mejuri
Patra Large Hoops
$225.00
Mejuri
Alana Maria Jewellery
Sasha Hoop Earrings
$109.00
Alana Maria Jewellery
These chunky earrings aren't your typical earrings. We picked sculptural statement hoops and droplet studs in a range of styles that could be worn for Friday nights out or to an elegant wedding. Consider adding any one of these earrings to your collection and instantly transform looks into bold ones.

The Best Chunky Necklaces

J.Crew
Heart And Pearl Pendant Necklace
$140.00
J.Crew
When we think of chunky necklaces, chain styles are the ones that come to mind. But they don't just need to be gold or silver; multicoloured ocean-themed necklaces have been spotted on catwalks along with mixed materials, such as pearls and gold. Youthful styles like puffy initial necklaces and charm necklaces are also having a moment. 
Alix Yang
Romeo Chain
$105.00
The Iconic
Martha Calvo
Initial Gold-plated Faux Pearl Necklace
$347.07
Net-A-Porter
Cult Gaia
Paloma Choker
$395.00
Cult Gaia
Amber Sceats
Avery Chain Necklace
$207.00$259.00
Amber Sceats
Alana Maria Jewellery
Camelia Necklace
$399.00
Alana Maria Jewellery
Reliquia Jewellery
Hernan Chunky Chain Necklace With Pearl Pe...
$199.00
The Iconic

The Best Chunky Bracelets

Kirstin Ash
Place In The Sun Cuff
$258.30$369.00
Kirstin Ash
Bracelets are typically the jewellery pieces we feel we can play with and switch up the most. You might as well go all out with the chunky jewellery trend. Everything from freshwater pearls to heart-shaped bracelets has modern interpretations of everyday jewellery.
Arms of Eve
Parker Gold Bracelet
$85.00
Arms of Eve
By Charlotte
Sterling Silver Horizon Cuff
$249.00
By Charlotte
& Other Stories
Oda Bracelet
$39.00
The Iconic
Avant Studio
Remy Bracelet
$259.00
Avant Studio
Kitte
Connextion Bracelet
$99.00
The Iconic
Lucy Folk
Pearl Diver Bracelet
$195.00
Lucy Folk

Chunky Rings

Swarovski
Dulcis Cocktail Ring
$210.00$350.00
Swarovski
Chunky rings may have previously been reserved for cocktail parties, but the novelty style has become more of an everyday look. Whether you want a classic, streamlined piece or a chic bauble, there's countless chunky rings that are a major upgrade from your Grandma's costume jewellery.
Argent Silversmith
Daisy Signet Ring
$250.00
Argent Silversmith
Amber Sceats
Moorea Ring
$129.00
The Iconic
Sarah & Sebastian
Ingot Square Signet
$450.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Avant Studio
Marion Signet Ring
$159.00
The Iconic
Ichu
Concave Swivel Ring
$159.00
The Iconic
Jackie Mack
Astra Ring
$119.00
The Iconic
