The Best Chunky Jewellery To Elevate Your Look — Starting At $39

Chunky jewellery is an easy cool girl accessory, and we’re excited that it’s here to stay. It's an impactful way to make a look feel styled in a flash. And as much as we love layering dainty jewellery, sometimes an outfit (or the clock) calls for a quick statement piece that gets you out the door fast. Of course, as the true maximalist knows, chunky jewellery can also be layered for a real show-stopping moment. Whichever path you choose, you can't go wrong. The jewellery style ranges from trendy heart-shaped accessories to gold link pieces, and no matter the price, chunky jewellery is always playful and bold.
We’ve compiled the best chunky jewellery under $500 across a range of styles, metals, occasions, and more. So if you’re looking to take on 2024 jewellery trends, such as all things silver, adorable flower accessories, and oceanic influences, read on to find statement pieces you'll want to add to your wardrobe.
The Best Chunky Earrings
These chunky earrings aren't your typical earrings. We picked sculptural statement hoops and droplet studs in a range of styles that could be worn for Friday nights out or to an elegant wedding. Consider adding any one of these earrings to your collection and instantly transform looks into bold ones.
The Best Chunky Necklaces
When we think of chunky necklaces, chain styles are the ones that come to mind. But they don't just need to be gold or silver; multicoloured ocean-themed necklaces have been spotted on catwalks along with mixed materials, such as pearls and gold. Youthful styles like puffy initial necklaces and charm necklaces are also having a moment.
The Best Chunky Bracelets
Bracelets are typically the jewellery pieces we feel we can play with and switch up the most. You might as well go all out with the chunky jewellery trend. Everything from freshwater pearls to heart-shaped bracelets has modern interpretations of everyday jewellery.
Chunky Rings
Chunky rings may have previously been reserved for cocktail parties, but the novelty style has become more of an everyday look. Whether you want a classic, streamlined piece or a chic bauble, there's countless chunky rings that are a major upgrade from your Grandma's costume jewellery.
