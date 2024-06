Maxis often get overlooked when it comes to the popularity of the LBD but we think that every wardrobe needs a long black dress. Nothing looks more elegant than head-to-toe black (even a black wedding dress !) and it’s an outfit that doesn’t need much help from accessories. To avoid feeling swamped by fabric, look for designs with cut-outs or details that draw the eye and offer a glimpse of skin. These will look equally great with chunky sandals for day, delicate heels for night and tall boots come autumn.