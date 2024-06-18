All linked products are independently selected by our editors, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When in doubt, opt for a black dress. Long or short, fitted or loose, lacy or silky; no other piece in our wardrobe has the power to fix nearly every fashion dilemma. Your favourite LBD? Works just as well at your friend’s fancy birthday drinks as it does layered under an oversized blazer for running errands.
During a summer heatwave, a linen dress is your saviour; come winter, it’s all about knitted and ribbed materials. Versatility doesn’t mean boring, though. From sexy, backless designs to playful, puff-sleeve pieces, there’s a black dress for every aesthetic out there. The perfect, simple base for making your own style mark.
As a wardrobe staple, there’s no shortage of black dresses out there. But too much choice can prove overwhelming. Where’s one to start looking when a simple Google search returns endless results? To save you the hassle, we’ve done some digging, picking out the best black dresses from our favourite designers. From the classics (midis, maxis and the aforementioned LBD) to designs with a twist, these are the dresses to love now and wear for seasons to come.
The long black dress
Maxis often get overlooked when it comes to the popularity of the LBD but we think that every wardrobe needs a long black dress. Nothing looks more elegant than head-to-toe black (even a black wedding dress!) and it’s an outfit that doesn’t need much help from accessories. To avoid feeling swamped by fabric, look for designs with cut-outs or details that draw the eye and offer a glimpse of skin. These will look equally great with chunky sandals for day, delicate heels for night and tall boots come autumn.
The little black dress
The LBD is a classic for a reason. Come rain or shine, date night or party, day at the beach or running errands, it works for every occasion. It’s all about the style you choose and the accessories you add. A high neckline and long sleeves instantly refine an LBD whereas a strappy, cami design is more casual.
The black midi dress
Midi dresses really are the lazy girl’s best friend: an all-in-one outfit with a super flattering length that works whatever your plans, made all the more versatile in black.
The black lace dress
Black lace dresses get a bad rap for being dated but plenty of brands, like those below, prove that black lace can feel fresh and modern. We love a nipped-in waist with puff sleeves, especially when toughened up with biker boots and a leather blazer. But we're also partial to modern and slinky silhouettes that have lace panels or overlays.
The black off-shoulder dress
Bardot dresses are perfect for summer, and also work for both casual days out (linen is our pick) and dressier events (opt for a heavier-weighted or silky fabric). Any one of these off-the-shoulder, Bardot styles works for a day-to-evening event. Add a pair of statement earrings to really take your look to the next level.
The black linen dress
Lightweight, breathable and easy to move in, linen is a lifesaver in the summer heat. A black linen dress is at the top of our work-from-home wardrobe list.