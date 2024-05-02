15 Black Coats That Will Become Instant Staples In Your Wardrobe

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There are few pieces in our wardrobes that get more mileage than a good winter coat. Specifically, a black winter coat. Sure, a coat is an absolute necessity on cold days and is therefore pulled off its coat hanger almost daily in winter, but a well-fitting black coat also has the ability to make any outfit look put together.
The only problem is, coats are often a big-ticket item in our wardrobes, especially if we want to buy one that will actually keep us warm. Natural fibres like wool and cashmere will always keep us warmer in low temperatures, but they often come at a higher price point. For a staple piece like a black coat, this investment probably makes sense, since the cost per wear will be low for a piece that you'll wear for years to come.
For some, opting for a black coat that still feels like a statement piece (hello, Totême scarf coat) is a simple way to keep you feeling chic when wearing 10 layers on your morning commute. Meanwhile, for those of us who run cold, a coat that closely resembles a doona is the only thing that will do.
Ahead, we've rounded up a collection of black coats that should see you through every occasion. From water-resistant trench coats for unpredictable autumn days to cashmere- and wool-blend coats for freezing days, and windbreakers for those days when the wind just won't quit.