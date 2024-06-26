Are Ankle Socks Actually Out Of Style? Does It Even Matter?

It's highly likely that over the last few months, you've seen headlines and TikTok videos that all claim the humble ankle sock is done.
Seemingly every news outlet around the world has pushed out a story that claims wearing ankle socks — which are apparently particularly beloved by millennials — is a clear sign that you're old. "Are Ankle Socks Dead?!?!?" screams one headline, while another poses the question of whether wearing "millennial socks" is a crime. Another tells us to throw out all our ankle socks, and yet another calls Jennifer Lawrence "brave" for daring to step outside her house with ankle socks on. It all sounds very dramatic, and that's probably because in a way it is.
These kinds of conversations always feel a bit ick. You probably remember a similar debate about skinny jeans and side fringes — but when you scratch below the surface, it becomes harder to figure out who is actually determining what is "out" and what is "in" and who exactly is responsible for, or most affected by, each outcome. The same is true for the Great Sock Debate of 2024.
As I went a bit deeper on TikTok, I found that for every video that says sock height is the one way to tell a Gen Z from a millennial, there are hundreds of comments from both generations questioning who really cares. "I'm gen z and I know not a single gen Z that's out there showing socks," says one commenter, while another writes, "I wear both of these socks".
It's true to say that crew socks have risen in popularity this year — and to be clear, I love a crew sock and think they're chic. We first reported on the rise of crew socks in February, after spotting countless people at Fashion Weeks in the northern hemisphere wearing socks with summer heels, seemingly in an attempt to get more wear out of their heeled sandals and mules.
I've also sung the praises of what is, in my opinion, the perfect crew sock. I have no issue with anyone loving a crew sock, as evidenced by my aforementioned love letter to them.
But just like skinny jeans and side fringes before them, of course, ankle socks are still being sold, bought, and loved. Because the truth is, trends come and go, and partaking in the ones that fit your vibe is half the fun of enjoying fashion, and an important part of finding your personal style. But tossing out your wardrobe (or a small draw inside your wardrobe) because you've been called cheugy is unsustainable. Ascribing a sense of self-worth or social cache to something as innocuous as a sock, or feeling any sense of shame for preferring a shorter sock, is unproductive.
The short answer to questions like whether it matters that your favourite sock has gone "out of style" is simple: no. It doesn't matter. And of course, it's not a crime to get good wear out of an item of clothing you already own. Plus, we have plenty of proof that shorter socks are chic as well (like in the photo below, paired with sneakers), and they're often a convenient choice for wearing under boots.
As with all trends, embracing the rise of the crew sock can be done without tearing down an entire generation in the process, and picking up a pair of crew socks can be a simple style choice and not a statement about wanting to appear younger or more on-trend. In fact, it's a trend that we've embraced wholeheartedly, thanks to its affordability and the way it seamlessly fits into our existing outfit rotation.
If you prefer a crew sock, then you do you boo. But please, please don't throw out your favourite socks because someone told you they're cringe. Because with the speed that the trend cycle is moving right now, they'll probably be back in by the end of the month.