A Week In Melbourne CBD As An Analyst On $65,000

6:00pm — People start arriving and I'm glad I get to catch up with some friends I haven't seen in a while. It's really nice reuniting with them, but I feel like I'm more stressed trying to make sure everyone is having a good time. I end up not really getting to talk in-depth with everyone as much as I would have liked. It's a bit chaotic in the kitchen and my friends help me cook. Thankfully, it all goes smoothly with their help and we have a good BBQ feast.