A Week In Melbourne CBD As An Analyst On $65,000

12:00pm — We arrive at Werribee Gorge where our hike is . Even though we start later than we would've liked to, the views are really beautiful as it looks over a river and a couple of hillsides. It's just really hot since it’s the middle of the day and the trail is quite slippery as there are lots of loose rocks. There’s an interesting section where we have to tread over the edge of a river holding onto one rope on the rocks. My roommate slips and falls into the river (thankfully nothing serious) which gives me a good laugh since they've been bragging about how easy that section would be. We finish in about 2.5 hours and are more than ready to eat afterwards.