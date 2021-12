7 Road Trip Destinations For Avoiding Crowds This Hot-Vaxxed Summer

Enjoying the Sunshine State this summer? Experience nature’s very own Wet’n’Wild theme park at Big Crystal Creek. Described as the gateway to the Wet Tropic World Heritage Area, you can find Big Crystal Creek in the Paluma Range National Park. If you’re coming from Townsville, drive north up the Bruce Highway (what an apt name for a Queensland road) for around an hour before turning down some back streets to find the free camping spot . There are also day-use areas and places perfect for a picnic. If you're looking for a road trip with a view then be sure to take a hike up to the top of McClelland's Lookout for a truly jaw-dropping sight. With fresh water streams, a natural slip n slide and luscious waterfalls, the Far North Queensland destination is one to put at the top of your road trip list.