7 Road Trip Destinations For Avoiding Crowds This Hot-Vaxxed Summer

Located about 40 kilometres from Canberra, the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve is a great road trip spot for locals and tourists alike. The name derives from the Ngunnawal word ‘Jedbinbilla’ which means, ‘where boys become men’. Surrounded by Namadgi National Park, Tidbinbilla is an ecologically-diverse place to experience wildlife, walking trails, wetlands and more. Spend a weekend exploring the parks where there are designated fire pits, picnic tables and shelters for those hot summer days. Tidbinbilla is best experienced by car as once you’re in, you can easily access more of the sprawling reserve, so don’t forget to fill up the tank and grab some hiking snacks from the service station while you’re at it.