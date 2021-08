Travel Influencers Used To Have The Dream Job. Where Will They Go Next?

The past year hasn’t been an entirely easy one for Wiens. Pre-pandemic, he’d film five to eight videos in one location before jetting to another: “The audience grows to expect to see Mexican street food, and then the next month is Uzbekistan food, and then the next month is Malaysian food. So that diversity is part of the reason people really enjoyed the content,” he says. But he’s excited for his new channel, and optimistic about travel in the future. “I definitely see hope on the horizon with the rollout of vaccines. I think, especially if you do choose to get the vaccine, it will definitely open up some travel based destinations to you immediately,” he says.